De "Watergate" ao jornalismo "hyperlocal"

Um case para os jornais brasileiros noticiarem e acompanharem bem de perto: o The Washington Post lança hoje o LoudounExtra.com, site de notícias que pretende focar num jornalismo “hyperlocal”, como eles mesmo estão dizendo. Mistura reportagem tradicional com várias outras mídias e ferramentas. Com a palavra, o próprio jornal, em matéria publicada hoje: “Instead of focusing on major events, LoudounExtra will attempt to provide a comprehensive look at local news, from church schedules to high school sporting events to restaurant hours and menus. The effort highlights a problem of major newspapers in the Internet age: the need to balance national reporting with service to Web-savvy local readers. (…) The LoudounExtra is the most recent, and possibly most ambitious, example of a major metro daily newspaper altering century-old game plans and adopting tactics that might, in the past, have seemed more suited to community newspapers”.

