De olho no Ártico

Primeiro foi a Time, que na matéria de capa da sua mais recente edição faz a pergunta: “Quem é dono do Ártico”?; hoje, o Wall Street Journal, com chamada na primeira página, afirma que a região está atraindo turistas. O título da reportagem é “Arctic Becomes Tourism Hot Spot, But Is That Cool?”. A tese do autor: “Global warming has given rise to a new niche in the booming eco-tourism business: climate tourists. These visitors seek out places where a long-term warming trend — subject of a global summit hosted by the United Nations this week — is starting to have a discernible impact. Yet some say there’s a big irony in this kind of travel: Any trip by train, plane or cruise ship pumps carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and potentially contributes to the warming of the planet.”

