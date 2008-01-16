David Byrne analisa o mercado fonográfico

Li esta matéria durante a folga de fim de ano. Está na Wired de janeiro. Alguma revista ou jornal poderia publicar o texto no Brasil (ficaria bem numa publicação de negócios, por exemplo). O autor é David Byrne (foto), ex-Talking Heads. O título: “David Byrne’s Survival Strategies for Emerging Artists — and Megastars”. Basicamente ele — ex-gestor de uma gravadora — analisa os modelos de negócio existentes no mercado fonográfico: “Where there was one, now there are six: Six possible music distribution models, ranging from one in which the artist is pretty much hands-off to one where the artist does nearly everything. Not surprisingly, the more involved the artist is, the more he or she can often make per unit sold.” Na mesma edição, Byrne entrevista Thom Yorke, do Radiohead.

