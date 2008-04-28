Culinária chinesa

Já tinha visto uma matéria no Times de Londres. Agora, foi a vez da Der Spiegel noticiar. Pode apostar que vai virar notícia de TV (“Fantástico”?) na época das olimpíadas. “A Visit to Beijing’s Exclusive Penis Restaurant” é o título. O destaque do editor é o seguinte: “Whole yak penis or sheep testicles on a bed of curry, anyone? A Beijing restaurant serves painstakingly decorated gourmet dishes for the fearless. They’re supposed to increase male potency, but women should try a bite, too: Eating penis is good for the skin, apparently” Ok, então. Aqui, uma galeria de fotos. Na foto, pênis de burro com salada verde.

