Correr deixa doidão

Matéria da repórter Gina Kolata no New York Times
de hoje, na seção de “Fitness & Nutrition”: “Yes, Running Can Make You High
” (que dá pra traduzir como, “Sim, correr pode te deixar doidão”. É aquela história da endorfina e coisa e tal, só que agora devidamente comprovada por pesquisadores. Um trecho: “Researchers in Germany, using advances in neuroscience, report in the current issue of the journal Cerebral Cortex that the folk belief is true: Running does elicit a flood of endorphins in the brain. The endorphins are associated with mood changes, and the more endorphins a runner’s body pumps out, the greater the effect. Leading endorphin researchers not associated with the study said they accepted its findings. ‘Impressive’,” said Dr. Solomon Snyder, a neuroscience professor at Johns Hopkins and a discoverer of endorphins in the 1970’s.”
