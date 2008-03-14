Uma boa matéria publicada pelo Independent, na ocasião do dia dos namorados deles: “How to boost your sexual life” (ou “Como dar um gás na sua vida sexual”). A reportagem tem quatro eixos: “Food”, “Prescription drugs”, “Hormones”, “Counselling”, “Body/Mind connection”. Este parágrafo da parte gastronômica chamou a minnha atenção: “It’s the smell of food rather than its constituent parts that gets men in the mood, says the neurologist Alan Hirsch, the founder of the Smell and Taste Treatment and Research Foundation in Chicago. He measured the effects of aromas on penile blood flow and found that American men responded best to doughnuts, pizza, popcorn and strawberries. Men, he concluded, are turned on by smells that evoke the security and pleasure of childhood. Vanilla apparently works for the same reason.” Baunilha? Pizza? Pelamordedeus.

