Comer carne é bom

Ah, os prazeres de ser carnívoro. A New Yorker separou três livros para falar do assunto na matéria “Red, White, and Bleu — What do we eat when we eat meat?“. Estou sem tempo pra resumir. Vai lá. O texto começa com a seguinte pergunta: “Is it possible that meat is now openly enjoying a renaissance—that it’s finally cool to be a carnivore?” Um pouco mais adiante aparecem os livros: “Three books by authors from three backgrounds—a farmer, a chef, and a pig-slaughtering, bacon-loving descendant of butchers—are remarkably alike in their gleeful chauvinism about being carnivores.”

