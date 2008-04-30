Clássico do rock

Esta aqui é de ontem, mas ainda vale para quem não sabia (eu, inclusive): a Vivid Entertainment planeja lançar um filme que, segundo a empresa, mostra Jimi Hendrix fazendo sexo. “The film shows a naked man who resembles Hendrix, the guitar legend who died in 1970, wearing a bandanna in his Afro, having sex with two brunettes in a dimly lighted bedroom. His full face appears on screen for only a few seconds, with his eyes closed. In other portions there are flashes of his profile. But his hands, bedecked with rings, roam large on the screen at times. The film has no audio.” Leia aqui a matéria publicada pelo New York Times. Na foto, a capa do DVD “Jimi Hendrix – The Sex Tape”.

