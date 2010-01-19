Canções que são cartas de amor

Outra da nova New Yorker: o jornalista Sasha Frere-Jones esteve num show da banda inglesa The xx e escreveu um texto elogioso sobre o grupo (que era um quarteto mas agora parece que é um trio). Um pequeno trecho do texto dele, no original: “(…) I am impressed that the band has been able to convert so many people with their live shows, because the songs on the album feel to me like the love letters of Tamina in Milan Kundera’s ‘The Book of Laughter and Forgetting’—letters that were so intimate that what gave them their ‘meaning and worth’ was that they were intended ‘for her alone.'(…)”Acima, um videoclipe.

