Camille Paglia e a sexualidade masculina

Os textos de Camille Paglia são sempre muito bons. Este aqui é sobre três livros que tratam da sexualidade masculina, todos trabalhos lançados por editoras universitárias. Os títulos: “Sperm Counts: Overcome by Man’s Most Precious Fluid”; “Images of Bliss: Ejaculation, Masculinity, Meaning”; e “Impotence: A Cultural History”. Dá para notar que são assuntos bons para Paglia (e também para pautas sobre os temas tratados). “These books reflect that broader perspective and also display a more liberal attitude toward pornography, which was assailed in the 1980s by religious and cultural conservatives oddly allied with crusading feminists”, escreve a autora.

