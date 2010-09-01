Cultura
Caixa de Miles Davis por US$ 1199,99

Ricardo Lombardi

01 Setembro 2010 | 09h52

MilesDavis_BoxSet

A caixa de Miles Davis será lançada no dia 14 de setembro. O Wall Street Journal publicou um texto sobre o assunto:

“Scheduled for release by Columbia/Legacy on Sept. 14, “The Genius of Miles Davis” is an actual trumpet case housing 43 compact discs, as well as a working trumpet mouthpiece (a replica of Miles’s own), plus such “extras” as a lithograph of one of Davis’s own artworks and a T-shirt. The new release is a triumph of pure packaging: The case contains eight previously issued boxes (now sub-boxes), among them the six-CD “Miles Davis & John Coltrane: The Complete Columbia Recordings 1955-1961” and the five-CD “The Complete Jack Johnson Sessions”; there is no previously unreleased or even newly remastered music in the entire production. I would hope that anyone purchasing one of the 2,000 copies of this numbered and limited edition, which weighs a whopping 21 pounds and costs an even more whopping $1,199, would own a display case to house it in—or even an altar.”


