"Bye Bye, Love"

A revista Time deu a dica: o site SmashingKatie.com é uma loja virtual que vende lembranças bem humoradas para melhorar o humor pós-separação. A Katie, no caso, foi a “outra” que acabou dando nome ao negócio. Está lá, no “about us”: “We understand the roller coaster of emotions one goes through during a breakup. We understand that breakups happen for various reasons. We understand that sometimes the decision is one-sided, mutual, or for those special breakups, there is a third party involved that “helped” in the process. Smashing Katie spawned from such a breakup where a real Katie was the inspiration.” Vale uma nota nas revistas, acho.

