Blog: o ciclo de vida de um post

Bacana este infográfico online: o ciclo de vida do post de um blog, do momento da publicação até o texto chegar ao leitor. Peguei no site da Wired. Clique com o botão esquerdo (acho que é o esquerdo, teste) do mouse para aproximar. Um trecho da introdução: “You have a blog. You compose a new post. You click Publish and lean back to admire your work. Imperceptibly and all but instantaneously, your post slips into a vast and recursive network of software agents, where it is crawled, indexed, mined, scraped, republished, and propagated throughout the Web.”

