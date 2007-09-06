As revistas e a Web 2.0

O texto “Analyzing the Websites of American Magazines“, que achei no blog do “The Bivings Report”, é bem interessante para quem estuda ou trabalha com jornalismo na web. Vale a pena como fonte de pesquisa. Segundo o autor do estudo, as revistas demoram mais para adotar as tendências da Web 2.0 do que os jornais. “We can hypothesize that this is due to the differing cultures surrounding the two types of print media: newspapers and the content they present are essential to most people’s daily lives. In contrast most magazines are something ‘extra,’ and are often focused on entertainment.”

