Desculpe a poeira - Sugestões de leituras e outros achados
As novas atribuições dos jornalistas

26 Fevereiro 2008 | 06h44

Tom Rosentiel, diretor do Project for Excellence in Journalism e um dos autores do livro “Os Elementos do Jornalismo” disse numa palestra que o papel do jornalista está mudando (sem novidades). Apresentou, então, quatro novas potenciais atribuições dos jornalistas no mundo multiplataforma, a saber:

Authenticator: Help the audience figure out what to believe, what can they trust

Sense-maker: Help the audience derive meaning from what is happening in the world

Navigator: Help the audience find their way around a story, point them to the “good stuff”


Forum-leader: Help the audience engage in a discussion in a knowledgeable way”
