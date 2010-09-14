As mulheres e James Ellroy

O novo livro de memórias de James Ellroy, “The Hilliker Curse,” descreve a relação turbulenta do autor com as mulheres. O Wall Street Journal publicou uma resenha:

“The book is brief, but it covers a world of pain. In dense, explicit and yet jazzily lyrical prose, Mr. Ellroy recounts his masochistic voyeurism; his periods of breaking into women’s homes to fondle and smell and steal their possessions; his drug and alcohol addiction; his tormented dalliances with prostitutes, fans and fantasy girls; a loving but often sexless marriage; and a shattering nervous breakdown at the height of his career”

Parece bom.