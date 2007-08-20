As escolhas dos homens e das mulheres

Ótima esta matéria da Economist (“Blatant benevolence and conspicuous consumption“). Valeria traduzir e publicar por aqui. Deixo aqui o lead: ‘Geoffrey Miller is a man with a theory that, if true, will change the way people think about themselves. His idea is that the human brain is the anthropoid equivalent of the peacock’s tail. In other words, it is an organ designed to attract the opposite sex. Of course, brains have many other functions, and the human brain shares those with the brains of other animals. But Dr Miller, who works at the University of New Mexico, thinks that mental processes which are uniquely human, such as language and the ability to make complicated artefacts, evolved originally for sexual display”. Sugestão do Pedro Zemel, de São Paulo.