Arte e rock

Vale a pena alguém fazer uma matéria sobre a exposição “Sympathy por the Devil: art and rock and roll since 1967“, que abre dia 29 de setembro, no Museu de Arte Contemporânea de Chicago. A mostra apresenta artistas, dos anos 60 até os dias de hoje, que mantêm ligações com o mundo do rock, como Andy Warhol, Slater Bradley, Raymond Pettibon e Mike Kelley. O material de divulgação diz o seguinte: “This exhibition is the most serious and comprehensive look at the intimate and inspired relationship between the visual arts and rock-and-roll culture to date, charting their intersection through works of art, album covers, music videos, and other materials”.

