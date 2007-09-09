Cultura
blogs
Arte e dinheiro

Ricardo Lombardi

09 Setembro 2007 | 18h36

Boa matéria do Washington Post para quem quer entender um pouco o mundo milionário da arte contemporânea, um mercado que só cresce. É sobre a venda de uma obra do artista Damien Hirst por 100 milhões de dólares, um recorde para um artista vivo. “No one claims that this is even close to being a major moment in the making of art. Everyone knows it is the greatest moment in the selling of it. Price has an even more tenuous relation to worth than it has ever had.”


