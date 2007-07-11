"Amo homens gordos"

O artigo da escritora Tobsha Learner, publicado no Times de Londres, elogiando (bastante) os homens mais corpulentos, pode inspirar alguma matéria nas revistas femininas. Um trecho: “Then there’s Gérard Depardieu, defiantly fat and very, very sexy. He embodies hedonism, a kind of joyful, Dionysian indulgence of the senses, and this implies a bedroom expertise that has sent many female moviegoers a-quiver. After all, he’s a recognised connoisseur in food and wine, and the third arena of sensuality is a natural follow-on, n’est-ce pas?”. Leia aqui a íntegra.

