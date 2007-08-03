A Web 2.0 nas universidades

Blogs, wikis, etc… Ferramentas da Web 2.0 estão ajudando os universitários americanos nas tarefas do dia-a-dia e modificando alguns hábitos de aprendizado, informa esta matéria da CNET. Uma boa pauta para ser feita por aqui. Como os estudantes brasileiros estão usando a internet para melhorar o desempenho? Um trecho da reportagem de Candace Lombardi (que não é minha parente): “Some see the advent of Web 2.0-style tools in the classroom heralding a shift in everything from education theory to how schools are built. The bottom line: traditional lecturing may be on its way out, said Claire Schooley, an analyst at Forrester Research who follows learning trends at universities and corporations.”