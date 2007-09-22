A violência de Michael Haneke

Muito bom este perfil do diretor Michael Haneke (“Caché“, “A Professora de Piano“), publicado na revista do New York Times, que circula com a edição de amanhã do jornal. Haneke esteve nos Estados Unidos dirigindo o remake de “Funny Games“, filme que dirigiu em 1997. É o primeiro trabalho do cineasta em língua inglesa. Um trecho da matéria: “As Haneke’s prominence grew, however, so too did resistance to his methods. He has repeatedly been criticized as a purveyor of shock cinema, not so much for the violence in his films (little of which is explicit) as for the often brutal way in which the meaning of that violence is explored. ‘Violence in my films is shown as it really is,’ Haneke has said. ‘The suffering of a victim. The viewer comes to see what it means to act violently — that’s why the films are often experienced as painful.'”

