A vingança da garçonete

01 Abril 2008 | 09h01

Phoebe Damrosch (foto) trabalhou anos como garçonete-chefe num dos restaurantes mais exclusivos de Nova York, o Per Se, agraciado com três estrelas na avaliação do Michelin. Nesse tempo todo, presenciou “incidentes bizarros”, nas palavras dela. “The stories I brought home with me after a night waiting on some of the most expensive tables in New York, not to mention the world, were met with hilarity, horror, disbelief.” A experiência, claro, rendeu o livro “Service Included: Four-Star Secrets of an Eavesdropping Waiter”. O Daily Telegraph publicou um trecho e deu o seguinte título: “A waitress’s revengeAfter years pandering to the whims of the rich and famous at New York’s best restaurant, Phoebe Damrosch has turned the tables – by writing a tell-all book”. Imagino que o jornal esteja aproveitando o lançamento do livro na Grã-Bretanha. No fim ano passado, o New York Times publicou uma resenha.


