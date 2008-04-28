A última fábrica de máquinas de fliper

Ricardo Lombardi
28 Abril 2008 | 07h15
Boa sacada do New York Times: o jornal fez uma matéria sobre a Stern Pinball Inc., a última empresa existente no mundo que se dedica à fabricação de máquinas de fliper, as “pinball machines” . Gary Stern (foto), o dono, diz que metade da produção — cerca de 10 mil unidades por ano — vai parar na casa de particulares. “In the United States, Mr. Stern said, half of his new machines, which cost about $5,000 and are bought through distributors, now go directly into people’s homes and not a corner arcade. He said nearly 40 percent of the machines — some designed to appeal to French, German, Italian and Spanish players — were exported, and he added that he had been working to make inroads in China, India, the Middle East and Russia.” Aqui, uma galeria de fotos da fábrica.