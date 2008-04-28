A última fábrica de máquinas de fliper

Boa sacada do New York Times: o jornal fez uma matéria sobre a Stern Pinball Inc., a última empresa existente no mundo que se dedica à fabricação de máquinas de fliper, as “pinball machines” . Gary Stern (foto), o dono, diz que metade da produção — cerca de 10 mil unidades por ano — vai parar na casa de particulares. “In the United States, Mr. Stern said, half of his new machines, which cost about $5,000 and are bought through distributors, now go directly into people’s homes and not a corner arcade. He said nearly 40 percent of the machines — some designed to appeal to French, German, Italian and Spanish players — were exported, and he added that he had been working to make inroads in China, India, the Middle East and Russia.” Aqui, uma galeria de fotos da fábrica.

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.