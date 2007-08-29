"A TV está morrendo"

Quem diz isso é Vint Cerf, vice-presidente do Google e especialista em internet. Para ele, a televisão está se aproximando do seu “momento iPod”: da mesma forma que as pessoas baixam suas músicas favoritas para os seus iPods, os telespectadores em breve baixarão a maioria de seus programas de TV para seus computadores. “85 per cent of all video we watch is pre-recorded, so you can set your system to download it all the time”, disse em entrevista ao Telegraph. “You’re still going to need live television for certain things – like news, sporting events and emergencies – but increasingly it is going to be almost like the iPod, where you download content to look at later.” Boa pauta.