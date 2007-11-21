A saúde da mente

Resenha publicada na The New York Review of Books trata de três lançamentos interessantes — e cada um deles poderia render uma pauta: “The Loss of Sadness: How Psychiatry Transformed Normal Sorrow into Depressive Disorder”, de Allan V. Horwitz e Jerome C. Wakefield; “Shyness: How Normal Behavior Became a Sickness”; e “Let Them Eat Prozac: The Unhealthy Relationship Between the Pharmaceutical Industry and Depression”, de David Healy. Vale dar uma olhada. Leia aqui.

