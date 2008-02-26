A revolução mais rápida do planeta

Ótima matéria publicada na edição dominical do Washington Post: “Our Cells, Ourselves —

Planet’s Fastest Revolution Speaks to The Human Heart“. Basicamente mostra como os celulares afetaram as nossas vidas, nos mais variados aspectos. A reportagem aproveita e narra também a história dessa invenção que já atinge 3,3 bilhões de pessoas (num planeta de aproximadamente 6,6 bilhões). Eric Schimdt, CEO do Google e um dos entrevistados, diz o seguinte: “Eventually there will be more cellphone users than people who read and write. I think if you get that right, then everything else becomes obvious.”

