A questão da autoridade

Muito bom o artigo de Mark Edmundson sobre Freud, publicado no New York Times. Valeria traduzir. Edmundson é o autor de “The Death of Sigmund Freud: The Legacy of His Last Days”. O texto começa assim: “Sigmund Freud died 68 years ago today, and it remains uncertain whether he is what W. H. Auden called him, “a whole climate of opinion / Under whom we conduct our differing lives,” or whether he is completely passé. It’s still not clear whether Freud was the genius of the 20th century, a comprehensive absurdity or something in between.”

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.