O Wall Street Journal de hoje publica uma reportagem sobre a cidade de Liverpool, afirmando no título que ela é “a próxima Barcelona”. “Now, the 800-year-old port is trying to become Europe’s next hip destination. This year, the city has been designated Europe’s Capital of Culture, and it just launched its first fashion week. There’s a digital-art gallery where there was once an old tea warehouse, designer-driven hotels and restaurants are opening and, in the fall, the city will host the MTV Europe Music Awards.” Leia aqui.

