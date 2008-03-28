Cultura
Ricardo Lombardi
Ricardo Lombardi
Desculpe a poeira - Sugestões de leituras e outros achados
A próxima Barcelona

Ricardo Lombardi

28 Março 2008 | 07h23

O Wall Street Journal de hoje publica uma reportagem sobre a cidade de Liverpool, afirmando no título que ela é “a próxima Barcelona”. “Now, the 800-year-old port is trying to become Europe’s next hip destination. This year, the city has been designated Europe’s Capital of Culture, and it just launched its first fashion week. There’s a digital-art gallery where there was once an old tea warehouse, designer-driven hotels and restaurants are opening and, in the fall, the city will host the MTV Europe Music Awards.” Leia aqui.


