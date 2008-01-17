A morte do luxo

Cultura
17 Janeiro 2008 | 06h59

Na última convenção do grupo Leading Hotels of the World, que reúne alguns dos hotéis mais caros do mundo, Andrew Sacks, um americano especialista em marketing de luxo, disse que “o luxo morreu”. Li no Times (na última notinha deste link). Valeria um entrevista com ele, o assunto rende. Um trecho: “Mr. Sacks explained what he meant: the word “luxury” is so overused at this point that it is almost meaningless. Unless hotel operators are specific about selling points, invoking mere luxury will fail to impress, he said.”


