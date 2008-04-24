Cultura
Ricardo Lombardi
blogs
Ricardo Lombardi
Desculpe a poeira - Sugestões de leituras e outros achados
As informações e opiniões formadas neste blog são de responsabilidade única do autor.

A missão da "Wired"

Ricardo Lombardi

24 Abril 2008 | 06h23

Neste link, uma pequena matéria sobre a revista Wired e seu editor, Chris Anderson. Um trecho que fala sobre a missão da revista: “‘The mission of this magazine is the same as it was in 1993 when it was founded,’ he told me. ‘We’re NOT about technology — we’re about how technology is changing the world.’ He explained that Wired has two objectives for all of its stories: ‘Amaze us, and tell us something we’ve never seen before, in a way we’ve never seen before.'”


Continuar lendo
Siga o Estadão

publicidade

publicidade