A missão da "Wired"

Neste link, uma pequena matéria sobre a revista Wired e seu editor, Chris Anderson. Um trecho que fala sobre a missão da revista: “‘The mission of this magazine is the same as it was in 1993 when it was founded,’ he told me. ‘We’re NOT about technology — we’re about how technology is changing the world.’ He explained that Wired has two objectives for all of its stories: ‘Amaze us, and tell us something we’ve never seen before, in a way we’ve never seen before.'”

