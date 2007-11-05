A máquina do "hype"

Muito interessante – e instrutiva – a matéria “Hype Machine“, publicada na Oxford American. Em linhas gerais, mostra claramente como a internet ajuda a construir com muita rapidez a fama dos fenômenos do “indie rock” (mesmo que, muitas vezes, um olhar mais cuidadoso possa notar que as bandas nem são tão boas assim). “Blogs and aggregators enable fans to determine in just a few minutes what everyone else is listening to that day. What you know, where you are—these matter not at all. To be an insider today one must merely be fast.” Algumas questões que a reportagem coloca: “But why did so many of these bands disappear? What about the second album, or the third? Why did indie rock seem to have become wave after wave of disposable new bands?”

