A janela-terraço

A Bloomframe é uma engenhosa solução de design: uma janela que se tranforma em terraço. Basta apertar um botão. O projeto é do escritório Hofman Dujardin Architects, da Holanda. Veja um vídeo. Boa pauta para as revistas de arquitetura e decoração. Li uma nota sobre isso numa das últimas edições da revista do New York Times: “A prototype of the Bloomframe, designed by Hofman Dujardin Architects, was first shown in February at an international building exhibition in Utrecht, in the Netherlands. It looks like a regular window — only it has a metal panel where the lower windowpane should be — and it operates by remote control.”

