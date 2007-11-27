A ioga facial

Mais uma invenção do mundo contemporâneo: ioga facial. Saiu na Time. “For people who deem needles too scary and surgery too drastic, the latest anti-aging fad may appeal: facial yoga. Based on the premise that facial muscles, like any other muscle, need exercise to stay toned, enthusiasts of facial yoga say the regular practice of making kissy faces or wagging one’s tongue can reduce worry lines and wrinkles — and even create a little peace within”. Leia aqui.

