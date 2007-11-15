A internet está matando a reportagem

Matéria de David Leigh, do Guardian, diz que a internet está acabando com o repórter (ou ao menos com o jornalista investigativo). Um bom tema para as faculdades debaterem, acho. Deixo um trecho aqui: “Andrew Marr asked if all news organisations were cutting back. “Yes, indeed,” said the BBC’s veteran international correspondent John Simpson. “Reporters are under real threat. More than ever before. They [media owners] say, ‘You’re not needed — we just want people’s opinions about what’s happened, not the facts.’ I’m becoming an endangeredspecies and people are less and less interested in the wider world.” Max Hastings, ex-editor of the Daily Telegraph and the London Evening Standard, said: “It’s even more true in newspapers. All sorts of areas of the world are now thought to be too boring to keep a correspondent there. The commentariat has taken over.” Leia aqui.

