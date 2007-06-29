A indústria de revistas nos EUA

Ricardo Lombardi
29 Junho 2007 | 07h17
O jornal Chicago Tribune pediu a vários editores de revistas dos Estados Unidos que falassem sobre tendências, a Internet e outras variáveis que influenciam o mercado em que atuam. Leitura obrigatória para jornalistas e estudantes de jornalismo. E uma pauta que pode ser feita por aqui, facilmente, pelos jornais que cobrem mídia e publicidade. Will Dana, que edita a Rolling Stone americana, disse o seguinte sobre tendências (vou deixar no original em inglês porque a minha tradução estragaria o suck e o bland que ele colocou na frase):
“To me, the big rule right now is that you can’t be bland and you can’t suck. There is a huge rush in the industry to think of your publication as a brand, and then extend that brand onto platforms. This is obviously a crucial thing to be doing, but in all this thinking about how you are going to reinvent yourself, you had better not forget about what got you established in the first place.”
A matéria completa está neste link.
PS: Para quem está chegando agora um aviso: o Chicago Tribune é grátis mas pede um cadastro (como o NYTimes). É rápido, tipo 2 minutos.