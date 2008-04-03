A guerra no "New York Times"

Para quem acompanha o mundo do jornalismo, uma matéria ótima publicada na mais recente Vanity Fair. É sobre a família que manda no New York Times, os Sulzberger. “The Sulzberger family would never let go of The New York Times. Or would it? With the latest shareholder assault on the ‘invulnerable’ paper’s management—this one from a couple of upstart hedge funds—the author plays out the most likely (and unlikely) scenarios.” Leia aqui. Se você quiser conhecer melhor a história da família e do jornal, indissociáveis, recomendo o livro “The Trust: The Private and Powerful Family Behind the New York Times“, de Susan E. Tift e Alex S. Jones. Um excelente trabalho de pesquisa, autorizado pelos personagens.

