A grande época de Portugal

Li uma notinha no Estadão de hoje, na coluna Persona, sobre a exposição “Encompassing the Globe: Portugal and the World in the 16th and 17th Centuries”, que abre amanhã no Smithsonian Institute, em Washington. A nota diz que o curador da exposição, Jay Levenson, veio ao Brasil escolher obras de arte e objetos relacionados com o encontro entre Portugal e Brasil durante o período das grandes navegações. Seria interessante ouvir o que ele tem a dizer sobre o tema, saber dele o que exatamente foi escolhido, etc. Um trecho do material de divulgação:

“The exhibition presents approximately 250 objects produced by each of the cultures touched by Portugal’s early trade routes. Organized by the Smithsonian Institution’s Freer Gallery of Art and Arthur M. Sackler Gallery, with support from the Ministry of Culture of Portugal, “Encompassing the Globe” will be on view June 24 through Sept. 16 at the Arthur M. Sackler Gallery and the neighboring National Museum of African Art.”

O contato da assessoria lá em Washington é James Gordon: (202) 633-0520