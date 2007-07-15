Cultura
Ricardo Lombardi
blogs
Ricardo Lombardi
Desculpe a poeira - Sugestões de leituras e outros achados
As informações e opiniões formadas neste blog são de responsabilidade única do autor.

A fisiologia do crítico de vinhos

Ricardo Lombardi

15 Julho 2007 | 09h48

Frutado? Aveludado? Série de três matérias da Slate investiga a fisiologia do enófilo. “Do certain physiological traits make some wine critics better than others? (…) Mike Steinberger examines the physiology of the oenophile. In this part, he examines the age-old stoner’s question: Do you taste what I taste? In Part II, he set out to discover whether he’s a “supertaster. And in Part III, he examined whether being a supertaster helps you evaluate wine.” Para entender um pouco a frescura do culto ao vinho.


Continuar lendo
Siga o Estadão

publicidade

publicidade