A fisiologia do crítico de vinhos

Frutado? Aveludado? Série de três matérias da Slate investiga a fisiologia do enófilo. “Do certain physiological traits make some wine critics better than others? (…) Mike Steinberger examines the physiology of the oenophile. In this part, he examines the age-old stoner’s question: Do you taste what I taste? In Part II, he set out to discover whether he’s a “supertaster.“ And in Part III, he examined whether being a supertaster helps you evaluate wine.” Para entender um pouco a frescura do culto ao vinho.

