A favorita dos fotógrafos

Uma sugestão de leitura: não são só os fotógrafos que vão gostar do texto de Anthony Lane, “Candid Camera – The cult of Leica”, sobre a câmera fotográfica mais famosa da história, publicado na New Yorker. Vale a pena, tanto pelo tema quanto pela maneira que o autor constrói a matéria. Um trecho: “Asked how he thought of the Leica, Cartier-Bresson said that it felt like ‘a big warm kiss, like a shot from a revolver, and like the psychoanalyst’s couch.’ At this point, five thousand dollars begins to look like a bargain.”

PS: Pegando o gancho, vale lembrar que a exposição “This is War! Robert Capa at Work” abre dia 26 de setembro no International Center of Photography, em Nova York. Daria um bom ensaio fotográfico.

