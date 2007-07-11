A era do doping genético

A apenas dois dias do início do Pan (e depois de acompanhar a polêmica sobre a suspensão de Dodô, do Botafogo), esta matéria publicada na revista Play sobre um novo tipo de doping, bem mais sofisticado, pode ajudar alguém que esteja escrevendo sobre o assunto. Veja como a droga, chamada Repoxygen, atua:

“Repoxygen works by worming a specialized gene into its host’s DNA. In the right circumstances, the gene directs cells to start making extra erythropoietin (EPO), a hormone that drives the production of red blood cells. More red blood cells means more oxygen transported to muscles, which is why athletes have been known to inject themselves with synthetic EPO. By insinuating itself into an athlete’s genetic code, Repoxygen would theoretically produce a natural stream of the stuff.”

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.