A economia do pop

Robert Sandall, que foi diretor de comunicação da Virgin Records de 1996 a 2002, escreveu uma interessante matéria para a revista Prospect de agosto sobre o atual estado da indústria fonográfica e sua nova cadeia de valores. Muito do que ele fala já foi dito lá e cá, mas é uma boa fotografia do mercado e pode ajudar quem estiver pensando numa pauta sobre o assunto. Fica a dica. Um trecho: “The industry that for years appeared to possess a licence to print money is reeling. The “big four” labels—Sony/BMG, Warner Music, EMI and Universal—have in recent years embarked on cost-cutting operations leading to major culls of staff: EMI’s recorded music division has shrunk by almost half since 2001, from 9,388 employees worldwide to 4,818 today. Meanwhile, a senior industry executive reports that of this year’s breakthrough British acts, just one, Mika, will make money for his record company. This decline in fortunes has been noticed in the financial markets: EMI is being bought up by private equity group Terra Firma, for £3.2bn.”

