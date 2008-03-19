A CIA e a "arte" de interrogar

Achei peculiar ler, no site de uma publicação da CIA, a resenha de um livro chamado “Educing Information: Interrogation: Science and Art”, uma publicação do Departamento de Defesa americano. Segundo o autor do texto, é uma coletânea de dez artigos sobre métodos de interrogatório — e a eficácia deles. Um trecho da resenha: “Can interrogation methods be developed that draw out information from adversaries without the use of force and other harsh measures? The most thoughtful of the articles in this volume grapple with this central question, but none of the authors offers a definitive answer. Evidently even the experts in this field remain unsure about how, or if, this objective can be achieved.” Leia aqui. Ah, o autor acha que entendeu o porquê da palavra “arte” aparecer no título do livro. Eu, confesso, continuo boiando.

