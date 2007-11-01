A briga entre os games musicais

O Wall Street Journal publicou matéria sobre a guerra entre os games de música: “Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock”, que acaba de ser lançado, contra “Rock Band” (foto), que chegará às lojas no próximo mês. Um trecho: “The music-games genre has found an immense audience by stretching the boundaries of what videogames are. There have been more than 5.9 million copies sold of the earlier versions of Guitar Hero in the U.S. since the game’s first installment was released two years ago, for total sales of $425 million, according to NPD Group Inc.” Uma reportagem em vídeo acompanha o texto.

