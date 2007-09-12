A Bélgica, o Piauí, etc

Não sei bem o porquê, mas este texto sobre a Bélgica publicado na Economist me lembrou da polêmica entre o presidente da Philips e o governo do Piauí. Num certo momento da matéria o autor relata o seguinte: “The prime minister designate thinks Belgians have nothing in common except ‘the king, the football team, some beers’, and he describes their country as an ‘accident of history’. Em outro, pergunta: “If Belgium did not already exist, would anyone nowadays take the trouble to invent it?”. Vale dar uma olhada.

