A ascensão da China e o futuro do Ocidente

Bom texto ensaístico para as editorias de Internacional dos jornais, publicado na Foreign Affairs (edição de janeiro/fevereiro): “The Rise of China and the Future of the West — Can the Liberal System Survive?“. O resumo para os pauteiros: “China’s rise will inevitably bring the United States’ unipolar moment to an end. But that does not necessarily mean a violent power struggle or the overthrow of the Western system. The U.S.-led international order can remain dominant even while integrating a more powerful China — but only if Washington sets about strengthening that liberal order now.” O autor, G. John Ikenberry, é professor de política e de relações internacionais em Princeton. Vale para uma edição de domingo. No alto, óleo sobre tela deYue Minjun, artista plástico chinês (nada a ver com a revista, mas eu achei que combinava).

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.