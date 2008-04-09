Cultura
Ricardo Lombardi
blogs
Ricardo Lombardi
Desculpe a poeira - Sugestões de leituras e outros achados
As informações e opiniões formadas neste blog são de responsabilidade única do autor.

A arte de decorar um jato

Ricardo Lombardi

09 Abril 2008 | 09h26

O mundo dos muito ricos: o Wall Street Journal de hoje publica uma matéria sobre o aumento da demanda por profissionais/empresas que decoram o interior de jatos de luxo. “For super-rich fliers in search of the ultimate status symbol, the big problem isn’t plunking down $50 million to $250 million for a new, full-size jetliner from Boeing or Airbus. It’s finding someone to turn that plane into a flying palace”, diz a abertura do texto. Na foto, um quarto de um jatinho feito pela MAV Aiscraft Services. Aqui, o vídeo que acompanha a reportagem. Curioso.


Continuar lendo
Siga o Estadão

publicidade

publicidade