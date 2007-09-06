72 idéias para simplificar sua vida

Para um momento de reflexão pré-feriado de 7 de setembro (principalmente se você estiver escalada (o) para trabalhar) sugiro o texto “Simple Living Manifesto: 72 Ideas to Simplify Your Life“. Listas fazem sucesso; listas que ajudam a simplificar a vida fazem mais sucesso ainda. Dois trechos: “6. Learn to say no. This is actually one of the key habits for those trying to simplify their lives. If you can’t say no, you will take on too much. Article here.”; “21. Spend time alone. See this list of ways to free up time for yourself — to spend in solitude. Alone time is good for you, although some people aren’t comfortable with it. It could take practice getting used to the quiet, and making room for your inner voice. It sounds new-agey, I know, but it’s extremely calming. And this quiet is necessary for finding out what’s important to you.”

