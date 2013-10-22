30 escritores falam sobre Deus

Ricardo Lombardi
22 Outubro 2013 | 12h22
Em inglês. Na ordem:
1. Sir Arthur C. Clarke
2. Nadine Gordimer
3. Isaac Asimov
4. Arthur Miller
5. Wole Soyinka
6. Gore Vidal
7. Douglas Adams
8. Professor Germaine Greer
9. Iain Banks
10. José Saramago
11. Sir Terry Pratchett
12. Ken Follett
13. Ian McEwan
14. Andrew Motion
15. Martin Amis
16. Michel Houellebecq
17. Philip Roth
18. Margaret Atwood
19. Sir Salman Rushdie
20. Norman MacCaig
21. Phillip Pullman
22. Dr Matt Ridley
23. Harold Pinter
24. Howard Brenton
25. Tariq Ali
26. Theodore Dalrymple
27. Roddy Doyle
28. Redmond O’Hanlon FRSL
29. Diana Athill
30. Christopher Hitchens
(via @openculture)