13 coisas, 13 reflexões

Achei no meu baú o texto de despedida do primeiro ombudsman do The New York Times, Daniel Okrent. É um ótimo ponto de partida para várias reflexões sobre as práticas nas redações. Para quem não se lembra, Okrent assumiu o posto na ressaca do caso Jayson Blair. Leia 13 Things I Meant to Write About but Never Did. Deixo aqui o item 6 do artigo, sobre jornalismo cultural:

6. There are few traits more valuable to a great cultural critic than a consistent aesthetic viewpoint. But a consistent aesthetic viewpoint inevitably fosters blind spots in the field of vision. If a critic just doesn’t like the work of a particular playwright (or painter or singer or novelist), both the playwright and the readers lose out. He never gets a fair chance; we never get a fresh take. How about term limits – say, 10 years – for critics?